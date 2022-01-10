The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario intensive care units continues to climb, hitting 438 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the province.

Provincial health officials confirmed that there are now at least 2,467 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals, up from 2,419 on Sunday and 1,232 just seven days ago. But the ministry says that about 10 per cent of hospitals typically do not report data early in the week, meaning the latest total is likely an undercount.

Of those patients, 438 are in the ICU and 234 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. The last time Ontario saw this many COVID-19 patients in the ICU was on June 11, 2021. At this point last week, there were 1,232 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals and 248 in the ICU. The province has not released data today on the vaccination status of those in hospital.

With 40,692 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 26.7 per cent.

Ontario logged 12 net new deaths today, bringing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 10,378.

The province also recorded another 9,706 cases of the novel coronavirus today but the true number of cases in Ontario today is likely significantly higher due to restrictions on testing.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 1,307 involve unvaccinated individuals, 263 involve those who are partially vaccinated, 7,789 involve people who are fully immunized, and 347 involve those with an unknown vaccination status.

There were 1,879 confirmed new cases in Toronto today, 1,310 in Peel Region, 1,033 in York Region, and 680 in Durham Region.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care is now 362, up from 209 last Monday. Of the deaths logged today, two involved residents of long-term care.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.