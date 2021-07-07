Ontario is reporting just under 200 new COVID-19 cases today as the rolling seven-day average continues to decline.

Provincial health officials logged 194 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus today, up slightly from 184 one week ago.

Ontario reported 244 new cases on Tuesday, although 80 of those cases were dated and should have been reported in 2020.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections dropped to 216 today, down from 268 last Wednesday.

With 26,976 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.

The number of patients in intensive care dipped to 220 today, down from 226 on Tuesday and 271 one week ago.

No new deaths were reported today.

Since the start of the pandemic, Ontario has recorded a total of 546,411 COVID-19 infections, 9,224 deaths, and 535,346 recoveries.

The number of known, active COVID-19 infections in Ontario is now 1,841, down from 2,257 last week.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 42 are in the Region of Waterloo, 35 are in Toronto, 26 are in Peel Region, 16 are in Hamilton, and 11 are in Grey Bruce.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 16,126,179 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario.

As vaccination rates continue to rise and case counts drop, officials in the GTHA, including the mayors of Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga, have called on the province to provide more clarity about what Step 3 of the Ford government's reopening plan will look like.

While the provincial government has released a general overview of what can reopen in Step 3, which is expected to begin on July 21, capacity and gathering limits are unclear.

"Businesses, partners, teams, individual artists and venue operators are eager to know the rules and guidelines well ahead of Step 3," read a statement released by the GTHA mayors and chairs earlier this week.

"The guidelines themselves, even in draft form, are needed on an urgent basis for planning purposes and we know the province understands the needs of these hard hit businesses and individuals."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.