Ontario is reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases today as the daily case count jumped by about 100 additional infections week-over-week.

Provincial health officials are reporting 422 new COVID-19 cases today, a significant increase from the 326 cases confirmed last Monday.

Ontario reported 340 new cases on Sunday and 356 on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections in the province is now 362, down from 372 one week ago.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 225, or 53 per cent, involve people who are unvaccinated, 13 are in people with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 161, or 38 per cent, involve those who are fully immunized, and 23 are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

More than 84 per cent of people aged 12 and up have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

With 19,840 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of at least 1.8 per cent, up slightly from 1.6 last Monday.

Three more virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 9,874.

The ministry also says there are 133 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario intensive care units, down from 138 last week. This number includes as many as 22 patients who were transferred to the province from Saskatchewan.

Ontario's active caseload is now 3,159, down from 3,215 one week ago.

There were 61 new cases reported in Toronto today, 41 in York Region, 47 in Peel Region, and 38 in Ottawa.

Today's numbers come one week after the Ford government lifted all capacity restrictions in many settings where proof-of-vaccination is required, including gyms, bars, and restaurants.

"I want to be cautious, very cautious moving forward. We are one of the most cautious provinces, but in saying that the numbers are stable and this isn't a one-way street, it has to be a two-way street and there has to be benefits to the people across Ontario given all the hard work they have done," Premier Doug Ford said at Queen's Park earlier this month.

"But let me reinforce the word cautious. We have always been cautious and I'm going to be super cautious. If we do not see the numbers in a stable place, we just aren't going to do it."

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.