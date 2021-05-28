All eligible Ontario residents are expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this summer, with second dose appointments opening up to those 80 years and older starting on Monday.

On Friday morning, provincial health officials released an update to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and provided a first look at booking second doses, as Ontario has hit its target of administering first jabs to 65 per cent of all adults in the province this month.

Officials announced that the dose interval has been amended from four months to as short as 28 days, depending on supply, which has been steadily shipping into the country over the past few weeks.

As a result of shortening the dose interval, officials expect that all Ontario residents 12 years and up who want to be vaccinated will receive their second dose by the end of August.

The second dose strategy will be based on a “first-in and first-out” strategy, meaning residents are able to accelerate their second dose appointment based on the date of when they received their first dose. Second doses based on age will primarily be a factor for those 70 years old and up, unlike the strategy for first doses which was allocated based on age groups.

Starting on Monday, residents 80 years old and up can start booking their appointment for a second dose on the province’s booking site for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

On the week of June 14, residents between the ages of 70 and 79 will be able to book their second dose, and then bookin eligibility will subsequently expand to other Ontarians based on when they received their first dose.

For those who received their first dose between March 8 and April 18, they can start booking their second dose in the week of June 28, depending on supply. Appointments at this time will also open to those with highest health-risk conditions and special education workers.

Next, second dose bookings will open to those who received their first jab between April 19 and May 9, and to those who are 50 years old and up and with high-risk health conditions.

Ontarians who received their first shot between May 10 and May 30, and those who cannot work from home and who have at-risk health conditions, can then book their second shot starting August 2.

And lastly, the rest of Ontarians who received their first dose on May 31 and onwards, and those between 12 and 25 years old, can start booking their second shot in the week of August 9.

Currently, second doses are already being administered to long-term care, retirement homes, First Nations Elder care residents, high-risk healthcare workers, people with certain health conditions and First Nations populations.

Meanwhile, second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the “first-in and first-out” method, and a 10-week interval for doses that are set to expire on May 31.

Two doses of vaccines that are currently being administered in Ontario are needed for full immunization against COVID-19.

In Ontario, first doses of vaccine are available to individuals 12 years old and up, as vaccine eligibility expanded to those between 12 and 17 years old on Sunday.

Premier Doug Ford, along with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, will speak about the updated rollout at 10:30 a.m. and CP24.com will stream it live.

More to come.