Starting Monday, Ontarians aged 75 and over can book an appointment to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the provincial government’s booking portal and those 60 and over can book an appointment at a pharmacy.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Friday morning alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force.

Currently, Ontario residents 80 and up are only allowed to book an appointment on the booking site that launched on Monday.

Ford also announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be expanded for use on Ontarians aged 60 and up.

The vaccine is currently being used on people between the ages of 60 and 64 as there was insufficient data about how well it functions in people over 65.

However, this week the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) reversed its advice saying there is now “real-world evidence” the vaccine is effective for seniors.

The government also announced that it will be expanding its pharmacy vaccine rollout plan with an additional 350 pharmacies jumping on board across the province in the next two weeks.

It’s expected that the number of pharmacies administering vaccines across the province will rise to approximately 1,500 by the end of April.

The government said details on additional locations and the application process for pharmacy participation will be shared in the coming days.

As part of a pilot project that started last Thursday, hundreds of pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington began offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those between the ages of 60 and 64 years old.

More to come.