Staring tomorrow, the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking system will open up appointments to people ages 60 and over in all public health units currently using the province's portal.

Appointments are currently available to people over the age of 70, with the exception of Toronto and Peel Region, which have been vaccinating people ages 60 and older since April 2.

The age of eligibility has been dropped as the province enters Phase 2 of its vaccination program.

Pharmacies also opened up AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to people over the age of 55 last week and some family doctors are also reaching out to patients 55 and older to book vaccinations.

The province says a plan is currently underway to begin vaccinating people ages 50 and older in “hot spot communities” in Ontario.

The province has identified 100 postal codes that represent hot spot communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those communities are being prioritized for vaccination in April and May, according to officials.

The Ford government has not announced any plans to bump up the timeline to vaccinate essential workers who cannot work from home despite calls for the Ford government to do so. Currently essential workers are set to receive a shot starting in mid-May.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory said the city is considering a strategy to take vaccine doses directly to certain factories and other high-risk workplaces in an effort to curb outbreaks of the virus.

Other municipal leaders in the Greater Toronto Area have pleaded with the province to do more to vaccinate essential workers, including Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) issued a news release on Monday, urging the Ford government to immediately vaccinate teachers and education workers or shut down in-person learning provincewide.

While the province is not changing its vaccination strategy to inoculate essential workers sooner, officials say as the age of eligibility is lowered in hot spot communities, it is expected that essential workers will be among those who are prioritized for a shot.

To date, 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario and 322,000 are fully vaccinated.

Ninety-two per cent of long-term care residents are fully vaccinated and 80 per cent of long-term care staff have received one dose.

Eighty-five per cent of all Ontario residents over the age of 80 have received one shot, while just 68 per cent of those 75 to 79 have received one dose. Only 42 per cent of people ages 70 to 74 have been given their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario expects to receive more than three million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between now and May 24 and another 750,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine. Ontario received 583,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 1 and another 122,900 are coming this week, which the premier says will allow the province to further expand the vaccine rollout in pharmacies.

The province says based on current supply, the current target is to administer 100,000 doses per day in the month of April.