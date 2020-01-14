Ontarians rush to order iodide pills after false Pickering mass alert
This Tuesday, March 15, 2011 photo shows bottles of potassium iodide on the shelf of the Texas Star Pharmacy on Tuesday, March 15, 2011 in Plano, Texas. The pharmacy has been receiving an unusually high number of calls about potassium iodide from people who are afraid radiation from the Japan nuclear crisis will reach the U.S. Health agencies in California and western Canada warned Tuesday that there's no reason for people an ocean away to suddenly stock up on potassium iodide, even as some key suppliers say they're back-ordered and getting panicked calls from would-be customers. (AP Photo/Richard Matthews)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:14AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontarians have placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.
Ontario Power Generation says there are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month.
OPG says there were 32,388 orders placed between Sunday and Monday.
An alert Sunday morning warning of an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was sent in error to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province.
People living within 50 kilometres of a nuclear facility can order the potassium iodide (KI) pills through a website called preparetobesafe.ca.
The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says people should only take KI pills on instructions from public health officials in the event of a nuclear emergency.