

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the province’s database today, but public health officials say more than half of the new infections were the result of a “laboratory-to-public health reporting delay.”

The province says 415 new cases of the virus have been added to its integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) but 223 cases were impacted by a reporting delay.

This indicates that true number of new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours is 192.

Ontario has not seen the number of new cases dip below 200 since March 28, when 151 cases were confirmed.

The drop in new cases comes as the province continues to consistently process approximately 20,000 tests each day.

A total of 19, 374 tests were completed in the last 24 hours and 6,779 cases are currently under investigation.

There are now 30,617 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 24,252 recoveries.

This is the second consecutive day the province has included cases that were the result of a reporting delay.

According to Saturday’s epidemiological summary, 455 new cases of the virus were added to the database but 68 of them should have been included in earlier reports.

Last week, Ontario Health confirmed that hundreds of positive tests were not flagged to several local public health units due to a reporting error from the lab used by William Osler Health System.

The majority of tests, Ontario Health said, were from the drive-thru assessment centre at Etobicoke General Hospital and most cases involved residents of Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed that the additional cases added to the database over the past two days were related to the reporting issue with William Osler Health System.

19 more deaths confirmed

The province is also reporting an additional 19 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 2,426.

Only 10 people under the age of 40 have died from COVID-19 in Ontario to date and 1,688 of all virus -related deaths have been in people ages 80 and over.

Encouragingly, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to drop.

The province confirmed that there are 635 people in hospital with 117 in intensive care and 92 on ventilators.

That is down from the 673 patients hospitalized one day earlier.

At the peak of the virus in early April, there were more than 264 people in intensive care and the number of hospitalizations hovered at around 1,000 for weeks.

Other highlights from today's data: