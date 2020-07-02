

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario confirmed 149 and 153 new occurrences of COVID-19 over the last two days as the number of active cases province-wide fell to under 2,000.

The province typically releases data on the number of new lab-confirmed cases each morning but it did not do so on the Canada Day holiday and chose instead to release two days’ worth of data on Thursday.

The 149 cases confirmed on June 30 and the 153 cases confirmed on July 1 both represent a decrease on the province’s five-day rolling average of 179 new cases.

They are also the lowest numbers reported in any 24-hour period since June 26.

Of the combined 302 cases confirmed over both days, about 62 per cent of them were in either Toronto (150 cases) or Peel Region (39 cases).

Meanwhile, 23 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases over the last two days.

Active cases also declined further after the province said an additional 386 patients recovered from infection.

There are now just 1,960 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are still considered active across Ontario.

“Even though the virus is under control in most settings, including Canada, it has not disappeared. It is still here and if we let our guard down it will come back,” Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch warned during an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “The second point I would make is that opening up this economy is not a one-way street forward and if there are an unacceptable number of new cases of COVID-19 in one particular area we can expect that we will have more public health restrictions and we might have to move back a phase or at least delay going to another phase.”

Eight more deaths

The latest data released by the province indicates that were four more deaths in COVID-19 patients on both June 30 and July 1, bringing the total number of people who have died so far to 2,680.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus on July 30 stood at 119 but the Ministry of Health said that number will likely rise later due to the fact that 30 hospitals failed to report data due to the Canada Day holiday.

Testing, meanwhile, remains near –all-time highs.

Over the last two days the province conducted nearly 50,000 tests, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far neared 1.5 million.

Other highlights from the data: