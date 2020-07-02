CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Ontario confirmed 149 and 153 new cases of COVID-19 over last two days
Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:28AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:18AM EDT
Ontario confirmed 149 and 153 new occurrences of COVID-19 over the last two days as the number of active cases province-wide fell to under 2,000.
The province typically releases data on the number of new lab-confirmed cases each morning but it did not do so on the Canada Day holiday and chose instead to release two days’ worth of data on Thursday.
The 149 cases confirmed on June 30 and the 153 cases confirmed on July 1 both represent a decrease on the province’s five-day rolling average of 179 new cases.
They are also the lowest numbers reported in any 24-hour period since June 26.
Of the combined 302 cases confirmed over both days, about 62 per cent of them were in either Toronto (150 cases) or Peel Region (39 cases).
Meanwhile, 23 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases over the last two days.
Active cases also declined further after the province said an additional 386 patients recovered from infection.
There are now just 1,960 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are still considered active across Ontario.
“Even though the virus is under control in most settings, including Canada, it has not disappeared. It is still here and if we let our guard down it will come back,” Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch warned during an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “The second point I would make is that opening up this economy is not a one-way street forward and if there are an unacceptable number of new cases of COVID-19 in one particular area we can expect that we will have more public health restrictions and we might have to move back a phase or at least delay going to another phase.”
Eight more deaths
The latest data released by the province indicates that were four more deaths in COVID-19 patients on both June 30 and July 1, bringing the total number of people who have died so far to 2,680.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus on July 30 stood at 119 but the Ministry of Health said that number will likely rise later due to the fact that 30 hospitals failed to report data due to the Canada Day holiday.
Testing, meanwhile, remains near –all-time highs.
Over the last two days the province conducted nearly 50,000 tests, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far neared 1.5 million.
Other highlights from the data:
- There were 20 new cases reported in Windsor-Essex over the last two days as the province continues to conduct targeted testing of migrant farm workers in the region.
- There were no new outbreaks reported in long-term care homes over the last two days. Of the 366 outbreaks reported since the beginning of the pandemic, only 60 remain active.
- There were two more deaths involving long-term care residents. The total number of residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 now stands at 1,712.
- The total number of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,389, accounting for more than 12 per cent of all cases.
- There have been a total of 35,370 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
- There have been 1,848 deaths in people over the age of 80. Meanwhile, just 11 people between the ages of 20 and 39 have died.