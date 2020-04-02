

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has confirmed another 401 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the totally province wide to 2,793.

It is down slightly from the record 426 new cases confirmed on Wednesday but still represents the second biggest one-day increase since the province began tracking the numbers.

The province is also attributing a total of 53 deaths to the virus, up from 37 one day previous.

However, as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, data gathered by CTV News Toronto and CP24 shows the total number of deaths reported by all of the province’s 34 local public health units actually totals 83.

As well, two additional deaths linked to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. were confirmed by the facility to CTV News on Thursday morning. The total number of deaths at the facility is now 16 and the wife of a resident has also died.

16.8 per cent increase in cases

The data provided by the province on Thursday morning is based on the information it had received from public health units as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, so it is not entirely up to date.

The new cases represent a 16.8 per cent jump in the total number of cases provincewide.

This comes after an increase of 21.7 per cent on Wednesday, 15.2 per cent on Tuesday and 25.9 per cent on Monday.

The latest data comes after a Wednesday news conference in which Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa revealed that the number of cases in Toronto have increased 500 per cent over the last two weeks.

“This is not a favourable trajectory and as your medical officer of health I am deeply concerned,” she said. “I realize I depict a very stark picture here. A very stark picture but is one that is honest and true.”

While the number of cases of COVID-19 is continuing to rise at an alarming rate, the province has been successful at cutting into the backlog of tests waiting to be processed, something that Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday will be necessary to get a clear picture of the extent of virus spread locally.

The backlog stood at nearly 11,000 last week but is now down to just 2,052.

“The cases that are currently being diagnosed are really historic cases,” Elliott said Wednesday. “What is going to be most important is what we are going to see when the backlog is cleared. We will then be dealing with current information and that is going to tell us where we are in terms of flattening the curve.”

The total number of people to be tested for COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 62,733, which still lags behind other provinces on a per capita basis.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 53.6 per cent of all confirmed cases, a percentage which has been tracking downwards in recent days as the virus has spread to more locations in the province.