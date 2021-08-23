A member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has resigned from his position, saying politics appeared to be influencing public health recommendations and alleging on social media the entity is sitting on modelling data that “projects a grim fall.”

Dr. David Fisman, an epidemiologist at University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, announced his resignation from the table publicly on Monday by posting his notification letter to social media.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to resign from Ontario’s science and modelling tables,” he said in a Tweet. “I wish every success to the colleagues who remain on these tables. Ontario needs a public health system that is arm’s length from politics.”

In the letter, dated Aug. 20, Fisman praises the science table’s ability to apply an equity lens to its recommendations, adding that he was proud of what they had achieved throughout the pandemic.

However, he also noted that he has been “increasingly uncomfortable with the degree to which political considerations appear to be driving outputs from the table, or at least the degree to which these outputs are shared in a transparent matter with the public.”

“I have been in the uncomfortable position of repeatedly dissenting publicly from table guidance, though with the advantage of hindsight remain comfortable with my positions on the relevant issues,” he said.

“I do not wish to remain in this uncomfortable position, where I must choose between the placid relations with colleagues on the one hand, and the necessity of speaking truth during a public health crisis.”

The resignation letter appears to have been sent one day before Fisman said on social media that the Ontario science table has modelling work that “projects a grim fall.”

“I don’t understand why they’re not releasing that. It’s important for people to understand what lies ahead, and what the stakes are,” his tweet reads.