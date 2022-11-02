The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) told reporters on Wednesday that its members will walk off the job as of Friday despite legislation that would make striking illegal.

“Without anything changing, we are on strike until further notice starting Friday unless a deal is reached,” said Laura Walton, the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions.

This is the first time the union has confirmed with certainty the province-wide strike will continue past Friday.

Negotiations between both parties have been at a standstill since Sunday, when CUPE provided five days notice of a strike.

The following day, the Ontario government tabled a bill that would mandate a four-year contract onto the union’s 55,000 members—which include custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants and administrative staff—and prevent them from going on strike.

The bill is expected to pass on Thursday thanks to two motions put forward by the PCs that would fast-track the legislation.

Walton’s comments come after Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters that unless the union rescinds its strike notice, the government will not consider any further proposals, no matter how reasonable.

"Take the threat off the table and let’s talk," he said.

"We’ve been very clear. We stand ready to negotiate with any willing partner, but they’ve got to take the strike off the table on Friday. We will not accept a strike this Friday or any day."

Bill 28, the Keeping Students in Class Act, locks workers into a four-year contract that includes a 2.5 per cent increase in salary for those who make less than $3,000 annually and a 1.5 per cent increase for all other employees.

CUPE has been arguing for an 11.7 per cent increase, equalling about $3.25 more an hour across the board.

On Wednesday, Walton said the union has made “significant moves in all areas” on their original proposal; however she would not say what has changed.

“Now we're hearing from the minister that if we don't remove our notice of strike, there will be no response,” Walton said. “I think the big problem is the very bad faith bargaining that is happening right now.”

This is a developing news story. More to come.