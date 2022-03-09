Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21, multiple sources say.

Sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that the province will end mandatory masking everywhere except hospitals, congregate care settings and the long-term care system by March 21.

Users of public transit may still need to wear masks after that date.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore will provide his last scheduled public update about the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, as he still must decide what will happen to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements imposed on sectors including post-secondary institutions and health care.

The province is still detecting dozens of COVID-19 deaths per week, though the fatality rate has subsided from a peak in late January.

Access limits put on PCR tests more than two months ago mean Moore believes the province does not document as many as 90 per of new infections each day.

That ratio would suggest the province is still seeing 12,000-20,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day.