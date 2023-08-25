The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by the union.

“Through this process a neutral third party will make binding decisions on all the outstanding matters, including central and local agreements,” Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a Friday news conference.

In a news release issued prior to Lecce’s remarks, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) said its bargaining unit presidents and chief negotiators voted “overwhelmingly” to enter the process.

“The union will now begin preparations for an internal membership vote that will take place through September. Approximately 60,000 education workers and secondary school teachers from across the province will have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to enter into the proposal,” the OSSTF said.

Last week, the OSSTF and its elementary school counterpart, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO), both announced they were moving towards a strike and asked their members to vote in favour of walkouts.