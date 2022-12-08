Ontario’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones is set to make an announcement on Thursday morning.

The announcement will be streamed live at 9 a.m. on CP24 and on the CP24 app.

Few details have been released about what Jones will discuss.

The announcement comes as Ontario hospitals continue to struggle amid the “triple threat” of COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

In an effort to relieve the burden on some hospitals, the government has asked family clinics to work nights and weekends.

The province also said back in November that it is considering allowing pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid, a treatment drug for COVID-19, in order to expand access and keep people out of hospitals.