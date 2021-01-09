Ontario has reached a grim milestone on Saturday with 400 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the province, according to the latest data from Critical Care Services Ontario.

On Saturday, the province also recorded 3,443 new infections and 40 more deaths.

A record 4,249 cases were logged on Friday, beating the previous record of 3,519 infections recorded on Thursday.

Most of the cases continue to be in hot spots within the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Provincial health officials said 72,900 lab tests were processed in the past 24 hours, beating yesterday’s record of 71,481 tests.

The province’s positivity rate has dropped to 5.3 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 3,405, up from 2,655 a week ago.

More to come.