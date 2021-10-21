

The Canadian Press





An organization representing Ontario hospitals says it would like to see a provincial directive requiring all health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Ontario Hospital Association shared its position today in a letter responding to Premier Doug Ford's request for input on a possible mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers.

The association says it recommends a directive that would give employers the flexibility to address implementation issues, like timing and consequences for unvaccinated employees.

It says that would ensure stability of hospital services while such a policy takes effect.

The association recommends the province's chief medical officer review hospitals' implementation of such a policy, if one is brought in, by January to assess whether further action might be needed.

Ford last week asked stakeholders to weigh in on whether a mandatory vaccination policy for hospital workers would impact services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.