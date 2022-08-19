An Ontario hospital is warning patients to anticipate “much longer” than expected wait times due to “rapidly changing demands” in their emergency department.

“Due to rapidly changing demands in our Emergency Departments at Markham Stouffville Hospital and Uxbridge Hospital, individuals seeking care may experience much longer than expected wait times,” Markham Stouffville Hospital said in a statement released Thursday night.

While the hospital is still encouraging people who need “serious medical attention” to visit their nearest emergency department, they are asking individuals with conditions not considered an emergency to seek alternative options.

Ontario Health data shows on average patients admitted to Markham Stouffville Hospital spent almost 14 hours in the emergency department, with only a third admitted within the province’s target time of eight hours.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said that almost 90 per cent of individuals who walk into an emergency department have their condition dealt with within eight hours, which she described as an “acceptable amount of time” in an interview on CP24 on Aug 2.

Due to rapidly changing demands in our Emergency Departments at @MSHospital and Uxbridge Hospital, individuals seeking care may experience much longer than expected wait times. If you are in need of serious medical attention please go to the nearest Emergency Department. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nQmyTXrjbm — Markham Stouffville Hospital (@MSHospital) August 19, 2022

As of Friday morning, Markham Stouffville Hospital’s emergency wait time after triage indicated that a patient is expected to wait an hour and a half to see a doctor or nurse practitioner. At that time, 18 patients were waiting in their emergency department, 56 had been triaged and 38 were being treated.