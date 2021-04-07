The Ford government has issued another stay-at-home order amid surging COVID-19 cases and will also order the closure of all non-essential retail outlets for in-person shopping.

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and will be accompanied by Ontario’s third state of emergency declaration since the beginning of the pandemic.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open with capacity limits, as will big-box stores that sell grocery items.

But the Ford government says that it will only permit big box stores to sell groceries, household cleaning supplies and pharmacy items to in-person shoppers, something that was not the case during the last stay-at-home order this past winter.

Most other non-essential retailers will be limited to curbside pickup and delivery only and will not be able to operate outside of the hours of 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

However, a small number of other business will be able to open for in-person shopping on an appointment-only basis, including telecommunication company stores that sell cell phones, businesses that sell motor vehicles and boards, optical stores that sell prescription eyewear, rental and leasing services and safety supply stores.

The Ford government will also allow in-person shopping at garden stores but only at 25 per cent capacity.

The Ford cabinet met Tuesday afternoon to determine the new restrictions, after Premier Ford said more must be done to quell the “inferno” of cases coming from Toronto, Peel and York regions.

Cabinet met again on Wednesday and formally improved the third state of emergency, which will allow the government to impose an enforceable stay-at-home order.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case growth more than tripled through the month of March, leading to record-high hospital ICU occupancy of more than 500 by early April.

The province’s active caseload was above 26,000 on Tuesday. It has only ever exceeded 30,000 once, in early January.

Speaking with CP24 earlier in the day, infectious disease specialist and provincial vaccine task force member Dr. Isaac Bogoch said at the point the province is at, with unprecedented numbers of people requiring complex care in hospital, there aren’t a lot of options other than a stay-at-home order.

“As terrible as it was, it worked. We saw our cases peak and we had this plan implemented in January, and they plummeted throughout the month of January,” he told CP24.

"Anything resembling that is probably going to be very effective. You need, sadly, at this point, a very blunt tool because your case numbers are so high, your health-care system is really being stretched beyond capacity, and you don't have many other options available to you when you are in a state like this."