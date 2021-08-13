Ontario health officials are warning people to check their freezers for recalled mango products that have been linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak in two provinces.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) first issued a warning about the frozen mangos on July 30, but Ontario’s Chief medical officer of health issued a statement Friday urging people to check their freezers to make sure they don’t still have the products.

“To date there have been no cases identified in Ontario, but everyone is advised to check their freezers to see if they have any of the recalled food products in their home,” Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement. “Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has declared an outbreak of Hepatitis A involving at least three people in Quebec and Nova Scotia and has identified the mangos as the likely source.

The frozen fruit was packaged by Nature's Touch Frozen Food Inc. under several different brands, including:

Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes 2 kg; UPC: 873668001807; Best before 2022 NO 09

Compliments frozen mango mania 600 g; UPC: 055742504309; Best before 2022 NO 10/2022 DE 18

Irresistibles frozen mango chunks 600 g; UPC: 059749876001; Best before 2022 NO 10

President’s Choice frozen mango chunks 600 g; UPC: 060383993870; Best before 2022 NO 06/2022 NO 10

Anyone who suspects that they have consumed the recalled products within the last 14 days can get a Hepatitis A vaccine from their local public health unit. The vaccine can prevent a person from developing an infection if received within 14 days of exposure.

“If you have symptoms consistent with Hepatitis A such as fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), please consult your health care provider,” Moore said. “We will continue to work closely with local public health units and PHAC to monitor the situation in the province and take any necessary action to keep people living in Ontario healthy and safe.”

Symptoms typically appear 14 to 28 days later, but can occur up to 50 days later, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. They typically go away by themselves, but can last several months in some people.

Some people do not exhibit any symptoms and it is possible to spread the virus to others asymptomatically.

Severe illness is rare, but the chances increase in older people and those with liver problems.