The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.

While the plan has not yet been finalized, it could save motorists up to $120 annually.

According to sources, licence plate stickers would be removed for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, including pick-up trucks, and motorcycles.

Sources said that eliminating licence plate stickers would cost the government $1 billion per year in revenue.

An announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks, sources said.

The government will issue refunds to Ontarians who have renewed their licence plate stickers, sources said. The list of people who qualify for a refund has not been finalized yet.

The government is exploring how these refunds could be issued, and it may be similar to the direct deposit system used for the Ministry of Education student COVID-19 funds.

The move to eliminate eliminate licence plate stickers is a strategy ahead of the June provincial election, sources said. Ford's team is looking to gain support from voters in the suburbs, where the majority of people own and drive a vehicle.

As of now, Ontario drivers must renew their expired licence plate stickers before Feb. 28.

The government has allowed people to use expired licence plate stickers since March 2020 to avoid people gathering in Service Ontario locations.

There are more than eight million vehicles currently registered in Ontario.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello and CP24's Cristina Tenaglia.