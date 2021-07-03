Ontario is reporting just over 200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as nine deaths related to the disease.

The 209 infections mark a slight increase from the 200 cases reported on Friday.

There were 284 cases reported on Canada Day, 184 on Wednesday and 299 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 239, down from 286 a week ago.

The majority of Saturday’s new infections can be found in the Waterloo area and the Greater Toronto area.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, there are 47 new cases in Waterloo, 22 in Halton, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce, 20 in Niagara, 11 in Windsor-Essex and 11 in Ottawa.

All other municipalities are reporting fewer than 10 new infections.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in Ontario, with 206 people being treated for the disease.

According to Ministry of Health data, 243 patients are in intensive care and 165 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

It is not clear why the number of hospitalized patients is higher than the number of ICU admissions, although it may be due to a delay in reporting.

The Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate is about one per cent, with more than 17,000 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period.

Another 32 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in lab-positive COVID-19 tests, the province said, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 2,027.

There were also an additional 34 cases of the Alpha variant and three cases of the Gamma variant identified in the last 24-hour period.

More than 5.3 million people in Ontario have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are considered immunized against the disease. In the last 24-hour period, officials administered just over 210,504 doses.

In total, more than 15.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.