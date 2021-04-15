Ontario is reporting another single-day record for COVID-19 infections today as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions continue to climb in the province.

Provincial health officials logged 4,736 new cases today, topping the previous record of 4,456 infections confirmed on Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 4,200, up from 3,093 just one week ago.

With 65,559 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials say the provincewide positivity rate is now eight per cent, up from six per cent last Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health, there are now 1,932 COVID-19 patients at Ontario hospitals and 659 of those people are in the ICU.

Another 29 virus-related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 1,188 are in Toronto, 983 are in Peel Region, 526 are in York Region, 342 are in Ottawa, 216 are in Durham Region and 215 are in Niagara Region.

More to come...