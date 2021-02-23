Ontario is reporting less than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus with nearly 26,000 tests processed yesterday.

Provincial health officials logged 975 new infections on Tuesday, a slight decrease from the 1,058 cases reported on Monday.

The province recorded 1,087 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 1,228 on Saturday.

Ontario is also reporting 12 more virus-related fatalities bringing the province’s death toll to 6,884.

Of the latest deaths, one is a long-term care home resident.

Ontario labs processed 25,979 tests in the past 24-hour span, down from 31,163 on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the province’s testing positivity rate has increased to 4.2 per cent, compared to 3.3 per cent a day ago.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.