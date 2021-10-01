Ontario will make it mandatory for long-term care workers to be immunised against COVID-19 amid an increase in outbreaks in the sector.

The province had previously allowed unvaccinated employees to participate in a rapid testing program but will now require all in-home workers, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips told reporters at a news conference that the decision is being made due to concerns about lower vaccination rates at some homes, including one where less than 40 per cent of staff have gotten both doses.

His announcement comes as the ministry gets set to post information about the vaccination rates at Ontario’s long-term care homes for the first time this afternoon.

“We're able to see some wide variations between homes. Currently, 367 of the 626 homes have staff immunization levels below 90 per cent and more concerning 99 have a rate below 80 per cent,” Phillips said. “These rates are not acceptable, especially in the context of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more likely to lead to serious death or illness.”

Phillips said that about 90 per cent of long-term care staff are vaccinated but he said that it has become clear in recent weeks that the sector was “simply not going to get to the level of vaccination that it needed to get to” without a vaccine mandate.

He said that the data also increasingly indicates that unvaccinated staff are one of the “significant causes” of outbreaks at long-term care homes, including ones that lead to breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated residents.

There are currently 19 long-term care homes in Ontario with active COVID-19 outbreaks. Those outbreaks involve a total of 53 positive cases among residents and 43 positive cases among staff.

“This will be difficult for those who make a choice not to become vaccinated. But the reality is that our residents they don't have a choice about where they are going to live. This is their home and we have to make sure that they are protected and we have to make sure that all of those other staff are protected as well,” Phillips said.

Some operators had mandated vaccination on their own

The announcement that vaccinations will be made mandatory for long-term care staff comes on the heels of a group of long-term care operators announcing in late August that they would place unvaccinated employees on an unpaid leave of absence amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

The Ontario Long-term Care Association also called on the province to make vaccination mandatory for their staff, as well as all other workers in healthcare settings.

Phillips, however, had refused to commit to mandating vaccines for workers as recently as last week when he announced the plan to publicize the vaccination rates at individual homes.

During his news conference on Friday, Phillips said that while there are no imminent plans to extend the vaccine mandate to visitors that step is “not off the table in the future.”

Phillips also said that homes will also begin to randomly test fully vaccinated individuals, including staff, caregivers and visitors, in an effort to catch breakthrough cases quicker.

“The randomized testing is an acknowledgment that we do have breakthrough issues and although a vaccine makes you eight to 11 times safer and less likely to catch COVID that doesn’t mean you can’t,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 4,000 long-term care residents have died after contracting COVID-19 with most of that grim total occurring during the first two waves of the pandemic when vaccines weren’t widely available.