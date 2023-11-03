A 24-year-old Ontario man visiting a national park in California was injured after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a camper van that braked to avoid hitting a tarantula that was crossing the road, officials confirm.

In a news release, the National Park Service (NPS) said that on the afternoon of Oct. 28, a couple from Switzerland braked suddenly to avoid hitting a tarantula that was crossing the highway in Death Valley National Park.

A 24-year-old Canadian man subsequently crashed his motorcycle into the back of the couple’s rented camper van.

A spokesperson for the NPS confirmed to CP24 that the man, who is from Newburgh, Ont., west of Kingston, was transported to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The spider, the NPS said, “walked away unscathed.”

According to the NPS, tarantulas live mostly underground in burrows but most often resurface in the fall, when some males leave the burrows to mate.

“Tarantulas are slow moving and nonaggressive,” the news release continued. “A tarantula’s bite is reported to be similar to a bee sting, and is not deadly to humans.”

The NPS cautioned motorists to “drive slowly” particularly when going down steep hills in the park.