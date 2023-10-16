An Ontario man who allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a romantic partner is being sought by Toronto police and investigators believe there may be other victims

In a news release issued Monday, police said 35-year-old Gabriel Matheka engaged in an “intimate relationship” with a woman between 2019 and 2021 after meeting online.

Police allege that Matheka was HIV positive during that time and failed to disclose that information to his partner.

A resident of Stoney Creek, Ont., which is just east of Hamilton, Matheka is known to use online dating apps, police said.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims and are urging anyone who had sexual intercourse with Gabriel Matheka to seek medical attention and contact police,” a news release read.

Matheka is wanted on an aggravated sexual assault charge. He’s described by police as five-foot-eight, with a medium build and shaved head.

No other details about the alleged aggravated sexual assault have been released by police.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to their investigation to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymous