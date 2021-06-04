The Ontario government said Friday that it is accelerating its second-dose COVID-19 vaccine rollout and will allow more groups to book an earlier second-dose appointment starting next week.

As of Monday at 8 a.m., those 70 and up, as well as anyone who had a first dose of an mRNA vaccine before April 18 will be allowed to book an earlier second dose appointment.

In the original plan, the 70+ group was only slated to become eligible to rebook on June 14 and those who had a first shot before April 18 were only set to be able to rebook on June 28.

Starting today, anyone in those groups is also eligible to book a second shot at a pharmacy or a primary care setting taking part in the vaccine rollout.

Those who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and want to receive either a second dose of AstraZeneca or a mRNA vaccine can now schedule their second dose appointment at a pharmacy as well.

The province said in a release that it will “continue to accelerate second doses for all Ontarians.”

The move comes a day after Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said the province was looking for ways to expand second dose appointments to more groups sooner.

The move means that the newly eligible groups will be able to rebook an appointment through the provincial booking system.

On Wednesday, York Region expanded eligibility to anyone 70 and up at its clinics after reports that there were hundreds of available appointments that weren’t being booked.

The province said that individual public health units may continue to expand eligibility sooner than the provincial timeline.

Those 80 and up became eligible to book an earlier second dose on May 28.

The accelerated timeline comes as Ontario sees its largest deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines so far. The province is set to receive around 940,000 Pfizer doses per week in June, dipping down to about 885,000 doses per week in July.

On Wednesday, officials in Toronto said that there were 74,000 appointments available in city-operated vaccine clinics between this week and July 4.

While health officials have said that those who are most at risk should receive second doses first, there is also a sense that with the flood of supply, no time should be wasted getting shots in as many arms as possible.

Yesterday, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie called on the province to allocate a greater share of vaccines to hot spot areas that account for most of the cases, as they did for first doses for two weeks in May. Crombie said that with growing concern over the Delta variant (also known as B.1.617), hot spot areas should be prioritized.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said Thursday that with the current glut of supply, all regions will continue to receive strong vaccine supply, though she did not commit to sending a greater share to hot spot areas specifically.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who sits on the provincial vaccine task force, said that it would make sense to do so, even if second-dose eligibility is expanded more widely.

“I think even with that, it would still also be important to siphon off some additional vaccines for hot spot communities where we know this Delta variant… disproportionately impacts certain communities, that it would be very reasonable to siphon some vaccine off to those disproportionately impacted communities and give people priority in those communities as well.”

He said the current infrastructure of mobile and pop-up clinics in Toronto are a good vehicle for delivering doses to those communities most in need.