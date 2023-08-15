An Ontario MPP has permanently been removed from the NDP caucus after an independent investigation found that allegations of workplace misconduct levied against him earlier this year were substantiated.

Michael Mantha, the elected representative for Algoma-Manitoulin, was ejected from the Ontario New Democratic Party caucus in April after the claims were brought forward.

In a statement released Tuesday, the NDP said that a third-party investigator was retained to look into the allegations and that several of the specific claims were “substantiated.”

“The investigator based these findings on interviews with multiple witnesses, including those identified by MPP Mantha, as well as other documentary evidence, including video,” the statement reads.

The specific nature of the allegations has not been publicly shared, although the NDP told CTV News Toronto it involved behaviour that violated the party’s workplace harassment policy.

The NDP said that while Mantha initially participated in the investigation, he later “refused to personally attend an interview and did not provide any documents to the investigator as requested.”

Marit Stiles, the leader of the Ontario NDP, said in a statement issued Tuesday that elected officials should be held to a higher standard.

“As Leader, I take my responsibility for safe and respectful workplaces very seriously,” she said.

“The independent, third-party investigation is now complete, and based on its findings, the Member will not be returning to the NDP Caucus.”

Mantha, who was first elected in northern Ontario in 2011, has been sitting as an independent MPP since he was ousted from the party in April.

A spokesperson for Mantha said in a statement the MPP is aware of the NDP's decision, but that he is currently travelling after attending a celebration of life and is unavailable for comment.

"He will review the information available with his council upon his return and provide further comments."