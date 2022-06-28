

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario's NDP has named longtime Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as its interim leader.

Tabuns thanked party members Tuesday for appointing him.

He said in a Twitter post that he appreciated members' confidence and would fight for Ontarians.

Tabuns has represented the riding of Toronto-Danforth since 2006 and has served as critic for various portfolios, including energy and environment.

He replaces Andrea Horwath at the helm of the province's Official Opposition party after she announced on election night that she would step down.

The NDP rose from third party to Official Opposition status between 2009 and 2018 under Horwath's leadership, but their seat count diminished to 31 this election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.