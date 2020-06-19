CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Ontario not moving ahead with plan to cut statutory holidays for retail workers
Shoppers make their way through the Eaton Centre in Toronto on December 26, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 1:13PM EDT
TORONTO - The head of Unifor says he has been assured by Ontario's premier that the province will not proceed with a plan to cut statutory holidays for retail workers.
Jerry Dias says Premier Doug Ford told him today a plan to change the Retail Business Holidays Act and reduce the number of mandatory statutory holidays for from nine to three is off.
Dias says the government had raised the idea earlier this week in a conference call with retail sector stakeholders including the union.
Workers would still have been entitled to Christmas, Good Friday and Canada Day under the now-abandoned plan presented by the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.
Ford's office confirmed in a statement today that it is not moving forward with the proposal.
Dias says when he heard about the plan he was outraged and thought it was "completely inconsistent" with Ford's statements about the contribution of retail workers.