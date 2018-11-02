

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government says a series of road signs declaring the province is open for business will cost taxpayers more than $106,000.

A spokesman for Premier Doug Ford called the amount a "necessary cost" and says it will cover 25 signs at 18 locations near border crossings.

The majority of the signs will be created by upgrading signs that are already in place, but four will be put in areas where new placards need to be built.

Ford promised to create the signs during the spring election campaign as a way to encourage economic development.

The signs, one of which was unveiled by the premier near a border crossing in Sarnia, Ont., today, are blue and white and say "Welcome to Ontario, Open for Business."

Opposition legislators have criticized the government for the signs, saying the money used to produce them could have been better spent elsewhere.