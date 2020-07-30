The Ford government's school reopening plan for September requires all students in grades 4 to 12 to wear masks when indoors, with high school students in Ontario's larger cities attending class on alternating days.

The plan, which includes $309 million in additional funds for school boards, says mask use for smaller children will not be mandatory but they will be "encouraged to wear masks in common spaces."

Under the plan, high school students in 24 school boards including all boards in the GTA will be required to attend class on alternating days, with class sizes kept to 15 in most cases.

The aim is to have students attend class in person at least 50 per cent of the time they normally would, and for students to be kept in the same 15-pupil cohort for as many of their different classes as timetables will allow.

Meanwhile in elementary schools, officials speaking on background on Thursday said class sizes will not deviate from the averages mandated before the pandemic began, which in Grade 4 for instance is 24.5 students.

Elementary classes will be cohorted through the day, eating lunch together and going out for staggered recess in their classroom groups.

Desks and tables in classrooms will be kept apart as much as possible, but ministry officials say they cannot guarantee two, or even one metre distancing in all settings.

The guidelines released Thursday in some ways exceed, but in other ways fall behind what was called for Wednesday by epidemiologists and pediatricians across Ontario.

In a document published by SickKids Hospital, doctors recommended mask use only at the high school and middle school level, and encouraged distancing between desks in classrooms of at least one metre.

Thursday's announcement comes a week before the province’s 72 school boards were expected to lay out their plans for the academic school year to the province.

The Ford government had previously asked school boards to prepare for three scenarios in the fall: regular in-class instruction with physical distancing measures in place, online-only learning and a hybrid model blending both approaches with class sizes limited.

Lecce initially expressed a preference for the hybrid model, which would see no more than 15 students attending class on alternating days or weeks.

But more recently he and Ford expressed preference for full-time, in-class learning.

Government opposition critics, school boards and unions have said that if classes are to resume fulltime, the province will have to significantly increase education funding so that staff and students can be kept safe during the pandemic.

The $309 million provided by the Ford government is in addition to the increase of $736 million in board budgets for the year, and breaks down to include $80 million for additional teachers and custodians, $60 million for personal protective equipment for staff, $50 million to hire as many as 500 public health nurses to support the school system and $24 million to boost the provincial network of labs screening for COVID-19.

It is not clear whether $80 million will hire the number of staff needed to adequately deliver class instruction as described in the plan.

The plan also includes some unspecified amount of funding to purchase masks for students.

All students or their parents will have to complete a checklist on their health at the start of each day, and anyone feeling unwell will have to stay home.

Anyone who develops symptoms while at school will be separated from all others.

All sick pupils may need a COVID-19 test.

If they test negative, they may return to school 24 hours after symptoms end.

If they test positive, they may not return to school until advised to do so by a local public health unit.

Any student who wishes to continue learning from home will be allowed to do so.

The plan also calls for twice daily cleaning of all school buses, and $40 million to hire additional drivers and provide them with personal protective equipment.

There will be assigned seating on all buses, with students from the same household or students in the same class cohort at the secondary level required to sit together.

School boards where high schools will host students on alternating days: