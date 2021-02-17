

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario says it is planning to expand the province's Greenbelt by adding a moraine south of Toronto and a series of urban river lands to the protected area.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the government has proposed adding the Paris Galt Moraine, which runs approximately from Caledon, Ont., to Brantford, Ont, to the Greenbelt.

The government also says the plan would add lands around the Don River in Toronto and land around Duffins Creek in Ajax, Ont., and Pickering, Ont.,to the protected area.

Clark says the government will launch a 60-day consultation on its proposal today.

He says the government will not consider requests to remove any lands from the protected area.

The province created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.