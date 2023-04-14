Police are asking Ontario Android users to check their devices recently dialed 911.

A tweet issued Friday evening by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its communication centre is seeing a “significant increase” in 911 hang-ups lately, and that it may be linked to a recent Android update that “turned on Emergency SOS.”

“You could easily dial 911 without knowing,” the OPP wrote. “Please, check your phone.”

Lines must be kept clear for life-threatening emergencies, it said.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Android Inc. and parent company Google for comment.