Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Published Friday, April 14, 2023 7:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2023 7:24PM EDT
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check their devices recently dialed 911.
A tweet issued Friday evening by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said its communication centre is seeing a “significant increase” in 911 hang-ups lately, and that it may be linked to a recent Android update that “turned on Emergency SOS.”
“You could easily dial 911 without knowing,” the OPP wrote. “Please, check your phone.”
Lines must be kept clear for life-threatening emergencies, it said.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to Android Inc. and parent company Google for comment.