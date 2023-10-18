A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the second time this year for a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Michael Stamatakos, 31, is currently serving a two-year sentence for arson, uttering death threats, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and fleeing from police.

Ontario Provincial Police said he is known to frequent the Toronto area and has tattoos “covering most of his face,” including large black circles around his eyes, a set of teeth across his mouth and a tear drop under his right eye.

In February, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a Canada-wide warrant for Stamatakos after he first allegedly breached his statutory release.

A month later, a nurse at a Hamilton hospital recognized him, called police and Stamatakos was arrested.

“He was cooperative,” Steven Sermet from the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad told CTV News Toronto at the time.

“He knew that going to the hospital he would get arrested.”

Stamatakos is five-foot-five, weighs 110 lbs and has a shaved head and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Stamatakos is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.