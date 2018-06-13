

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Doug Ford says “name-calling” won't help resolve disagreements on trade between the United States and Canada.

Ontario's newly elected premier-designate says while he understands U.S. President Donald Trump is sticking up for his country in recent remarks criticizing Canada and the prime minister, attacks on allies won't help complex trade negotiations.

Ford's comments come after Trump called Justin Trudeau “weak and dishonest” in a Twitter post over the weekend after the prime minister spoke against American tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Ford, who met with industry representatives to discuss NAFTA talks today, says the American tariffs will hurt jobs on both sides of the border and should be lifted.

He said that while he disagrees with the federal government on issues like carbon pricing, his top priority is protecting jobs for Ontario workers and reiterated that he would stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Trudeau on the issue.

On Thursday, Ford will sit down with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton for a briefing on NAFTA talks.