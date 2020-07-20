Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement alongside two of his most senior cabinet ministers Monday in Toronto, one week after laying out plans for the province’s third and final stage of reopening.

Ford will be joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips at Queen’s Park.

They are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Monday.

Last Monday, Ford laid out a regional move to Stage 3 of his government’s reopening plan, which allowed bars, indoor dining and movie theatres to resume.

Friday saw 24 of Ontario’s 34 local public health regions officially enter Stage 3.

Ten of Ontario’s 34 public health regions were held back from moving to Stage 3, including the whole GTA, Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton, Hamilton and Niagara.

It is not known when they will move ahead and Toronto Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Monday he had no word on whether Toronto would be given the green light.