Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the 3,500 education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

In a news release issued Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said keeping kids in class has been his focus from day one.

“We are taking an important step towards delivering on this priority by announcing another tentative central agreement with the ETFO Education Workers, helping to bring stability to families and elementary students in Ontario,” Lecce said.

An agreement has not yet been reached for ETFO’s 80,000 teacher and occasional teacher members.

More to come…