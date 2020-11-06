The number of new COVID-19 infections in Ontario has once again surpassed 1,000 but the province is reporting a notable boost in testing today.

Ontario health officials recorded 1,003 new infections today, up marginally from the 998 confirmed on Thursday but a significant increase from the 896 reported last Friday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 997, up from 909 last week.

More than 41,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, up from the nearly 36,000 tests processed on the previous day.

The uptick in testing has pushed the test positivity rate down to 2.4 per cent, a drop from 3.3 per cent on Thursday but on par with the positivity rate confirmed last Friday.

The province has yet to reach its goal of processing 50,000 tests per day.

Another 14 virus-related deaths were recorded in Ontario today, eight of which involved residents of long-term care homes in the province.

The province is reporting 380 virus-related hospitalizations today, one fewer than the number recorded one day earlier.

More to come...