More than 200 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ontario today, the first time since late July that new infections have surpassed that threshold.

Provincial health officials recorded 213 new cases of COVID-19 today, up from the 170 new cases confirmed one day prior and the 148 cases reported on Wednesday.

Today's case count is also the highest it has been since June 23, when 216 new cases were reported.

However it should be noted that more than 32,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, nearly double the amount of tests completed back on June 23.

The last time new infections in Ontario were this high and rising was on March 29.

Of the new cases reported today, 71 were in Toronto, 38 were in Peel Region, and 37 were in Ottawa.

Approximately 65 per cent of all new cases were reported by public health units in the GTA.

"Locally, 26 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 reporting no new cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Nearly 70 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40, Elliott added.

New infections significantly outpaced recoveries today with just 124 cases moving over to the resovled category.

There are now 1,657 active cases of the virus in Ontario, up from 1,567 one day earlier.

The is a notable increase compared to August, where active cases in the province were consistently below the 1,000.

No new deaths were reported today and hospitalizations have remained stable.

According to the province, 49 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 18 of those patients in intensive care.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 71

Peel Region: 38

York Region: 14

Durham Region: 9

Halton Region: 6