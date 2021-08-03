Elementary and secondary schools students will both return to the classroom five days a week in the fall and they will be greeted by an environment that more closely resembles the pre-pandemic normal with the return of field trips, school assemblies, music programming and extracurricular activities.

The Ministry of Education released a 26-page document Tuesday afternoon that will guide the return to the classroom in September.

The document lays out a plan for both elementary and secondary students to return to school fulltime, unless they opt to participate in remote learning which will continue to be made available by school boards.

For secondary students, it will mark the first time that they have returned to school five days a week since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, a split model was used in which secondary students attended classes in person on an alternating schedule with another cohort.

The release of the plan comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ontario and public health officials express concerns about a potential fourth wave triggered by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant among unvaccinated populations.

However, that does not appear to have dissuaded the Ford government from pursuing the more normal return to the classroom called for by a number of experts, even at the elementary level where most students are not yet old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine which has only been approved for those 12 and up.

That means that field trips, school assemblies and extracurricular activities will be permitted in September in all grades and while students in Grades 1 through 12 will be required to wear masks indoors, they will be able to take them off to engage in low contact indoor physical activity.

Inter-school sports will also resume for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, though high contact sports can only take place outdoors.

Music programming, meanwhile, will be allowed to resume with wind instruments and singing permitted indoors so long as two metres of distancing is maintained.

The ministry is also doing away with symptom screening at school entrances and will instead require that parents screen their children for a list of symptoms at home.

It says that school boards will still have to have a process in place to implement on-site screening in the event of a period of higher transmission.

“A measured approach to reopening schools is important to support schools to maximize health and safety as places to work and learn and remain open to in-person learning for the full school year,” the document states. “School boards and schools (publicly funded and private schools) are expected to employ multiple strategies and a layering of controls to support healthy and safer environments for students and staff.”

Cohorting to continue in elementary schools

Ontario schools were closed for in-person learning in April as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soared during the third wave of the pandemic.

At the time there had been more than 15,000 school-related cases of COVID-19 reported during the academic year, though Education Minister Stephen Lecce repeatedly insisted that most cases were contracted in the community and not in the classroom.

The plan released on Tuesday calls for school boards to continue to take a number of precautions aimed at reducing the potential for transmission, including the return of a cohorting model at the elementary level with “as much distancing as possible between students.”

The plan also says that periods of student movement should be staggered to “limit student congregation in the hallways” and that school should develop arrival and exit procedures to maximize distance.

That means that things like tape and markers on floors to promote one-direction travel are likely here to stay.

At the secondary level, the ministry says that students should be enrolled in no more than two courses at a time in order to preserve the option of reverting to “more restrictive” cohorting measures if required.

It says that school boards should also be prepared for a return to remote learning should circumstances change.

“To be prepared for a potential closure, school boards should have plans in place so they can move to remote learning quickly to ensure continuity of learning for students,” the guidance document notes. “Staff, students and families should be aware of the school board’s remote learning plan should the need arise to move to remote learning in the event of classroom, school or board closure.”

No plan for asymptomatic testing

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has suggested that there will be different rules so that vaccinated students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or come into close contact with a suspected case can return to the classroom quicker.

The plan, however, does not include any new policies on the guidance for symptomatic students or provide details on how outbreaks might be handled.

In fact, the final section of the report, “Management of COVID-19 schools,” is left blank with a note suggesting that more details are “forthcoming.”

There is also no information about asymptomatic testing programs, which the ministry used to detect hundreds of previously unreported cases in select schools during this past academic year.

Other highlights of the plan: