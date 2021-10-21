The Ford government will release its long-promised plan to exit most COVID-19 mitigation measures at a news conference on Friday.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott told CP24 that on Friday they will be “releasing Ontario’s plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term.”

Ontario’s COVID-19 caseload has been falling for more than a month, prompting increasingly confident calls from Premier Doug Ford, his ministers and several leading public health officials that many existing public health restrictions could be removed soon.

An exit from Step 3 could include the removal of capacity limits in restaurants and gyms, an end to the indoor private gathering occupancy limit of 25 and possibly an end to active screening of patrons and workers engaging in various activities.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore previously said he wanted to have transmission data from the Thanksgiving long weekend, which ended ten days ago, before moving forward with any new relaxation of public health measures.

Ontario is now averaging only about 400 cases per day, with hospital occupancy so low that several provincial hospitals are accepting critically ill COVID-19 patients from Saskatchewan.

On Oct. 8, the province lifted all capacity limits for indoor professional sporting venues, concert and banquet halls and other venues covered by proof of vaccination policies, but not gyms or restaurants.

Use of enhanced proof of vaccination certificates in the province also takes effect on Friday.

Officials previously suggested to CTV News Toronto they may make proof of vaccination policies voluntary if current case transmission trends continue.

As of Oct. 18, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimated the province’s effective reproduction number as 0.92, meaning 100 new infections would go on to cause 92 secondary infections, meaning transmission is in a state of decline.

Eighty-seven per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 and up now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 73 per cent of the province’s overall population is fully vaccinated.