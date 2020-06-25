Ontario is reporting a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases today but the number of active cases in the province continues to decline.

Provincial health officials confirmed 189 new cases of COVID-19 today, up slightly from the 163 reported one day earlier but down from the 216 reported on Tuesday.

The rolling five-day average of new cases, which now stands at 181, also continues to trend downward.

An additional 192 recoveries were reported today, bringing the total number of recoveries in Ontario to 29,528.

"We continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province with three fewer today," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Thursday. "Testing has returned to all-time highs with 27,511 tests processed yesterday.”

The case positivity rate has now dropped to 0.68 per cent, down from 0.7 per cent on Wednesday.

Of the province’s 34 public health units, 27 saw five or fewer new cases and 10 reported no new cases, Elliott said.

Nearly 60 per cent of all new cases were reported in Toronto (58) and Peel Region (50).

10 more deaths reported

In the most recent epidemiological report, hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and ventilated patients all declined, Elliott said.

There were 270 patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals yesterday, with 69 in intensive care and 47 on ventilators.

One new outbreak was reported in long-term care yesterday but active outbreaks have decreased.

Since the start of the pandemic, 356 outbreaks have been reported at long-term care homes but only 70 of those outbreaks are still considered to be ongoing.

The province has confirmed 10 more virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Ontario to 2,641.

All but 115 deaths are in patients ages 60 and older and 1,825 deaths involve people 80 and older.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province now stands at 34,205, including deaths and recoveries.