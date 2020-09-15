Ontario reporting 251 new COVID-19 cases, reductions in Toronto and Peel

Ontario's top public health doctor told CP24 that Ontario labs detected 251 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a sizable drop from Monday's peak, with reductions in Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto reported 73 cases on Tuesday, down from 112 on Monday, while Peel reported 42, down from 71 on Monday.

"We'd still like it lower but let's see how it goes over the course of the week," Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams told CP24 after announcing Tuesday's number live on the air.

Ontario as a whole reported 313 cases on Monday, the highest daily count of infections reported since early June.

Williams said testing is still up at around the 30,000 per day mark.