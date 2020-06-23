

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the province with more than 200 new cases confirmed today.

Provincial health officials say 216 new cases of the virus were reported today, up from 161 one day prior.

For eight out of the past 10 days, there have been fewer than 200 new cases of the virus confirmed in Ontario.

Today marks the first time in several days that the number of new recoveries (174) did not outpace new infections.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 33,853, including 2,619 deaths and 29,107 recoveries.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 168 of the 216 new cases were reported in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor.

Toronto saw 63 new cases of the virus over a 24-hour period, up significantly from the 36 reported one day earlier.

Peel is recording 46 new cases of the virus, up two from the previous report.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all," Elliott said in a tweet.

The number of tests conducted over the past 24 hours dropped to 16,189 after nearly 22,000 tests were processed one day earlier.

The drop in testing and the increase in the number of cases has caused the positivity rate to rise from 0.7 per cent on Monday to 1.3 per cent today.

Elliott noted that while there is a slight increase in hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive care and on ventilators has dropped.

The province says 288 people infected with COVID-19 are receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, with 75 of those patients in intensive care and 54 on ventilators.

Province reports first death in person under 20

The province is also reporting 10 new deaths, up from the three confirmed in yesterday’s epidemiological summary.

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the province is reporting one death in a person under the age of 20.

The province says the patient was a female from the Toronto area who tested positive for the virus on June 20.

All but 114 deaths have been in patients ages 60 and older and 1,812 deaths involved patients over the age of 80.

The increase in new cases of COVID-19 come one day before Toronto and Peel Region move to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

On Wednesday, many businesses, including restaurant patios and hair salons, will be opening their doors to customers for the first time in months.

Elliott said the province is keeping an eye on case numbers as more areas of the province reopen.

"While it’s too early to draw conclusions from a single day of data, we’re watching closely for shifts in COVID19 trends as we gradually reopen the province’s economy and as local public health officials work quickly to contain any spread," she tweeted.

Windsor-Essex is the only region in the province that has not been given the green light to move to Stage 2 due to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 among migrant farm workers in the area.