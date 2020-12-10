Another record-high number of COVID-19 cases were logged in Ontario today as the province processed more than 60,000 tests, the highest number of tests conducted in a 24-hour period.

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,983 new infections today, surpassing the previous record of 1,925 set on Dec. 7.

The province also processed a record 62,000 tests yesterday, bringing the test positivity rate to 3.6 per cent, down from 4.4 per cent at this point last week.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 1,862, up from 1,768 last week.

Another 35 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported today, a tie for the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day during the second wave of the pandemic.

Virus-related hospitalizations around Ontario also continue to rise.

The province says there are now 829 people infected with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, up from 666 at this point last week.

The number of patients in intensive care units is now 228 patients, up from 195 last Thursday.

"Locally, there are 515 new cases in Peel, 496 in Toronto and 208 in York Region. There are 1,804 more resolved cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Thursday.

Today’s data comes as the province prepares to release new COVID-19 modelling data this afternoon.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who sits on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said he believes today’s projections will be “pretty dire,” particularly for regions in the red and grey zones of the province’s reopening framework.

“Hospital systems are getting pinched. And I know we are talking about amazing news about the vaccine... but we've got to get through December, January, February and things are not looking very rosey,” Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday morning.

He noted that we are on track to see the cancellation of more non-emergency surgeries and elective procedures due to hospital capacity issues.

“Many of the hot spots in Ontario are in a very tricky spot right now from a hospitalization standpoint,” Bogoch said.