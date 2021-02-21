Ontario reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with 13 deaths, as the number of active cases in the province approached one-third of the level it stood at five weeks ago.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 344 new cases, Peel Region reported 156 new cases and York Region, which reopens indoor dining, retailers and gyms tomorrow, reported 122.

Ontario reported 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 1,150 on Friday, 1,038 on Thursday and 847 on Wednesday.

There are now 10,300 active cases of novel coronavirus infection across the province, down from 12,343 a week ago and a peak of more than 30,000 active cases reported on Jan. 12.

The active caseload was last that small on Nov. 10, 2020.

Provincial labs processed more than 48,000 test specimens in the past 48 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.7 per cent.

A further 17,300 test specimens remain under investigation.

Four of the thirteen deaths reported on Sunday involved residents of the long-term care system.

Meanwhile centrally-reported hospitalizations fell to 660, from 699 one day earlier.

Of those, 277 were intensive care and 181 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The total count of variants of concern (VOC) confirmed through whole genomic sequencing rose by five in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 391 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, Nine cases of the B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa and one of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.