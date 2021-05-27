Ontario reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Thursday, as the positivity rate marked a new low not seen since March.

Provincial health officials logged 1,135 new coronavirus cases, up from 1,095 on Wednesday but continuing a downward trend in new infections recorded in the past few weeks.

Ontario reported 1,039 new cases on Tuesday, 1,446 on Monday and 1,691 on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 1,441.

Ontario labs processed more than 37,700 tests in the past 24 hours, up from 24,008 tests the previous day.

Despite a day-over-day rise in testing, the province’s positivity rate dropped to 3.6 per cent today, down from 5.3 per cent on Wednesday. Today’s positivity rate is the lowest recorded since March 20 when the rate was also 3.6 per cent.

More to come.

