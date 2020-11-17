Provincial health officials are reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 12 additional deaths.

The new infections mark a decrease from 1,487 new cases logged on Monday.

Most of the new cases continue to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Locally, there are 569 new cases in Toronto, 256 in Peel and 94 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,135 more people have also recovered from the virus.

According to health officials, more than 26,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, a notable drop from the 33,351 tests conducted a day ago.

A total of 3,383 Ontarians have now died from the virus since January.

